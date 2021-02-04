Law enforcement across the Coastal Bend pay tribute to the DPS Trooper who was shot in the line of duty

The shooter in that traffic stop ended up taking his own life.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Peace officers from across Texas paid tribute Thursday afternoon to fallen officer Chad Walker who was killed in the line of duty.

Governor Abbott asked Texas law enforcement officers to flash their lights for one minute at 1 p.m. on Thursday to honor Trooper Walker and all the law officers in Texas.

Walker was shot by a driver near Mexia last week during a routine traffic stop.

He was placed on life support until he could share the gift of life as an organ donor.

His body was escorted to the funeral home last night. The shooter in that traffic stop ended up taking his own life.

