CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — After several hours of debate on Wednesday, the Texas Senate has given its approval to House Bill 1927, which allows for the open carry of handguns in Texas without training or a permit.

According to the sponsor of the bill, Republican Sen. Charles Schwertner (R-District 5), “This is again about allowing law-abiding individuals 21 years of age or older to carry a holstered sidearm for their self-defense in public places.”

HB 1927 was passed by the Texas House last month.

Currently, to get a license to carry a handgun in Texas, you must be at least 21 years old, attend a training class, pass a written exam and shooting test, and submit fingerprints.

With this bill, everything but the age requirement goes away for those who are legally allowed to own a gun.

Across the country, 21 states already have some form of this law, and it would still prohibit guns at places like bars, sporting events, amusement parks, nursing homes, and any business or property that gives effective notice that handguns are not allowed.

In the end, HB 1927 passed along party lines, with 18 Republicans ‘For’ and 13 Democrats ‘Against.’

In comments made before the vote was taken, Sen. Juan ‘Chuy’ Hinojosa (D-District 20) expressed his opposition, saying, “So now, without going through proper training, we are allowing people who possibly couldn’t hit the side of a barn carry a gun in public and start shooting in case something happens.”

The House will now have to approve any changes added to the bill by the Senate. It could then head to the desk of Governor Greg Abbott, who has signaled that he intends to sign it.

