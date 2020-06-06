CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — United States Congressman, Michael Cloud, announced the Department of Housing and Urban Development awarded Corpus Christi $1,864,176 in Emergency Solutions Grants (ESG).

According to Cloud, this funding will support homeless families and individuals affected by COVID-19 in Corpus Christi through increasing prevention and relief measures.

ESG stem from the CARES Act passed in March 2020, which also provided funding for small businesses, individual stimulus payments, and additional medical equipment supplies, officials say.

Congressman Cloud voted in favor of the bill.

“This funding comes to our community at a critical point in recovery as we continue the work to reopen and overcome the effects of COVID-19.” Congressman Cloud said.

Homelessness in Corpus Christi has been an ongoing concern that government officials, non-profits, business groups, and individuals have been working to decrease.

“This grant will go towards protecting some of our most vulnerable,” Congressman Cloud added. “Through prevention measures, we hope this will help make more strides towards improving the overall livelihoods and health of those facing homelessness in our community.”

Coronavirus has posed an increased danger to the homeless population as it is they are more at-risk groups for transmission of the disease than any other group.

