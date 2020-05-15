TEXAS, USA — When it comes to Texas counties affected by COVID-19, only a handful of rural counties have few cases.

Out of the 254 counties that make up the Lone Star State, about 50 have zero cases.

Jim Hogg County has had only three cases and is now proud they have managed to stay close to COVID free. County Judge Juan Carlos Guerra calls the move proactive, starting with a daylight curfew that affected young people.

"When all this started early in March, the first thing we put in place was a curfew," Guerra said. "Cause that's when they were supposed to be doing their classwork and then we did a community curfew at 10 p.m. - 5 a.m. so that's one of the very first things we put in place and then we went on to the stay home, stay safe."

Guerra said it's a collective, unified effort to protect the more than 5,000 people who call Jim Hogg County home. The same rules apply for county seat Hebbronville, which is just a stone's throw away from the city of Laredo.

"As you may know, Laredo was the very first in the state to implement the mask order and we came on board immediately after, especially because of the number of cases we were seeing in Laredo, and a lot of our residents visit Laredo often," Guerra added.

Mara Lopez is the spokesperson for the Gateway Community Health Center in Hebbronville. She said from the onset of the pandemic, the federally-funded clinic has stepped up safety measures.

"We strictly follow all CDC recommendations," Lopez said. "I have to get my temperature checked, I have to answer a series of questions about whether or not I have any, any symptoms that would be related to COVID, if I've been in contact with anybody that tested positive with COVID and if I've traveled. And once I pass all those tests, which I take every day, then I am able to come into the building and able to go about my day, the same for patients."

While Jim Hogg has been spared the ravages of the virus affecting major cities like Houston, Dallas, and Austin, one possible explanation is that in some rural communities, where there are few health care providers, testing is scarce and the true picture may be obscured.

However, this isn't the case in Jim Hogg County. Testing is available and residents are being checked. Guerra said the answer to the question is simple -"cooperation."

For Jim Hogg County, staying safe is most definitely the daily rule and the new normal.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

