JIM HOGG COUNTY, Texas — Jim Hogg County officials have announced that Judge Juan Carlos Guerra has issued an order mandating all employees or customers at commercial and retail businesses to wear a face mask.



According to Judge Guerra, the order will require all employees or customers to wear some form of covering over their mouth and nose.



The covering can be homemade, such as a scarf, bandanna, or handkerchief, but must be worn when in close contact or proximity to coworkers or customers.



The order will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Saturday, June 20 and can result in a fine of to $1000 for each violation.



Jim Hogg County is joining Bexar, Hidalgo, Webb, and Brooks County with the new order that will be implemented for “Health and Safety Practices".

"Local Store Managers attended an afternoon meeting where we announced the County Order to them and answered any questions and offered clarification to any concerns regarding the Order. All businesses will receive a copy of Order by tomorrow," stated Judge Juan Carlos Guerra in a social media post.

"Thank you to the Store Managers that were able to attend last minute meeting this afternoon. We had business representatives present from: Stripes, Kwik Pantry, Lowe’s Supermarket, Church’s Fried Chicken, Hillcrest Grocery, Hillcrest Tortillas, Bryan’s Stop N Shop, Pizza Inn, SuKasa Grill and Bar, Las Lomitas Restaurant, Pepper’s Restaurant, Alamo Lumber Company, Dollar General, and Napa Auto Parts," added Guerra.

Judge Guerra says his decision is based on wanting business to continue in operation, but also wanting to make sure that we are doing everything we can to keep our community safe.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:



