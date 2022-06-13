Joe Jonas lassos litter in new 'Don't mess with Texas' PSA

In the commercials, the former Westlake resident takes an over-the-top approach to keeping our great state free of litter and encourages other Texans to do the same.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Everything is bigger in Texas... including the public service announcements.

Music superstar Joe Jonas has partnered with TxDOT for new PSA's on their 'Don't mess with Texas' campaign... and he is finding out that lassoing litter may be his biggest challenge yet.

In the commercials, the former Westlake resident takes an over-the-top approach to keeping our great state free of litter and encourages Texans to do the same.

“Joe understands the pride that we have in our state and in keeping it clean for everyone to enjoy its beauty, now and in the future” said Becky Ozuna, coordinator for the Don’t mess with Texas campaign. “We are thrilled to have Joe join us in bringing attention to our litter-free message through his comedic talent and timing.”

As the newest celebrity to partner with Don’t mess with Texas, the second-born Jonas Brother will appear in TV and radio PSAs that will run on networks and digital platforms across the state beginning in June. TxDOT hopes the campaign resonates with Texans – young and old – and results in litter being properly disposed of in a trash can each and every time.

Jonas joins the likes of other Texas celebrities who have lent their support to the campaign including George Strait, Willie Nelson, Black Pumas, Eva Longoria, Erykah Badu, the Randy Rogers Band, Las Fenix, Grupo Fantasma and Oscar winner and Minister of Culture/M.O.C. Matthew McConaughey.

Don’t mess with Texas has been educating Texans about litter prevention since 1986.