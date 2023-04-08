Track documents related to the Ken Paxton Senate impeachment trial

AUSTIN, Texas — The Ken Paxton impeachment trial gets underway on Sept. 5. KHOU 11 will have complete coverage of the trial in the Texas Senate.
The Senate is keeping all of the documents related to the trial online. This includes any filed motion. You can keep track of them all below, directly from the Texas Senate impeachment website.
GENERAL DOCUMENTS
COURT DOCUMENTS
HOUSE BOARD OF MANAGERS DOCUMENTS
- Memo re Potential Senate Procedures for Impeachment Trial (6/15/2023)
- Response to Subpoena Power and Witness Contact Letter (6/16/2023)
- Response to Discovery Demand and Motion for Pretrial Scheduling Order (7/11/2023)
- Notice Regarding Paxton Recent Motions (7/12/2023)
- Hardin & DeGuerin Letter re Initial Production (7/17/2023)
- House Board of Managers' Response Letter to Paxton's Discovery Dispute Letter (7/17/2023)
- Request to Clarify July 12 Discovery Order or alternatively Motion for Protective Order (7/18/2023)
- Response to Paxton's July 16 Discovery Dispute Letter-Motion (7/18/2023)
- Notice re Paxton's Motion Challenging Jurors for Cause (7/21/2023)
ADDITIONAL RELATED DOCUMENTS
- Letter re House Board of Managers' Subpoenas and Witness Contact (6/10/2023)
- Request for Stay Pending Approval of Senate Rules (6/11/2023)
- Response to House Board of Managers re Potential Senate Procedures for Impeachment Trial (6/16/2023)
- Exhibit A - Transcript of Proceedings of General Investigating Committee (7/6/2023)
- Exhibit B - House Board of Managers Response to Paxton ORR (7/6/2023)
- Motion for Pretrial Scheduling Order or Pretrial Conference (7/7/2023)
- Motion to Preclude Paxton Testimony (7/7/2023)
- Paxton Letter re Discovery Dispute (7/17/2023)
- Response to House Board of Managers' Request to Clarify (7/19/2023)
- Motion Challenging Jurors for Cause (7/21/2023)
- Motion to Quash (7/25/2023)
- Request for Bill of Particulars (7/25/2023)
- Reply to House Managers' Responses to Motions (7/28/2023)
- Motion to Dismiss Articles of Impeachment (I-VII, IX-XX) (with Exhibit A) (7/31/2023)
- Motion to Exclude Evidence (7/31/2023)
- Motion to Exclude Evidence (8/02/2023)
- Motion to Dismiss Article V (8/04/2023)
- Motion to Exclude Inadmissible Evidence (8/04/2023)
- Motion to Dismiss Article III (8/05/2023)
- Motion to Dismiss Article IV (8/05/2023)
- Motion to Dismiss Article VI (8/05/2023)
- Motion to Dismiss Article VIII (8/05/2023)
- Motion to Dismiss Articles VII & XV (8/05/2023)
- Motion to Dismiss Articles IX & X (8/05/2023)
- Motion to Dismiss or Hold in Abeyance Articles XVI-XX (8/05/2023)
- No-Evidence Motion for Summary Judgement to All Articles (8/05/2023)
- Motion for Notice of Brady Materials and Notice of Trial Exhibits (8/05/2023)
