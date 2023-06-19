Ken Paxton's wife will participate in his impeachment trial

"... I will carry out my duties, not because it is easy, but because the Constitution demands it...," Sen. Angela Paxton wrote in a statement.

TEXAS, USA — It's been one of the biggest questions on most Texans' minds when thinking about the Ken Paxton impeachment trial -- will Senator Angela Paxton, his wife, participate?

We now know that answer, and the answer is yes.

Angela released the following statement Monday in regard to the impeachment proceedings:

"I have twice been elected to represent the nearly one million Texans who reside in Senate District 8, and it is a tremendous honor and privilege to be their voice in the Texas Legislature. Each time I was elected, I took an oath to uphold the Constitution and the laws of this great state, and Texas law compels each member of the Senate to attend when the Senate meets as a court of impeachment. As a member of the Senate, I hold these obligations sacred and I will carry out my duties, not because it is easy, but because the Constitution demands it and because my constituents deserve it.”

A special committee is expected to announce the rules of Ken Paxton's impeachment trial on Tuesday.

That can include details on what kind of evidence can be presented, how witnesses can be called and when the trial will actually start.

Back in May, the Texas House of Representatives voted 121-23 to impeach Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, alleging a pattern of misconduct and abuse of power. The vote immediately led to Paxton's temporary suspension from office, pending the outcome of the impeachment trial.

A committee of five Republicans and two Democrats has been drafting the rules for the impeachment trial.

Senators will act as the jury while 12 state representatives will act as prosecutors.