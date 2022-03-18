Unaccompanied child among those found in Laredo 'stash house'

Seven migrants illegally in the country along with an unaccompanied child were found in the house, officials said.

LAREDO, Texas — A migrant "stash house" was shut down this week in Laredo after law enforcement was notified of "suspicious activity" coming from the house.

On March 16, agents with Homeland Security Investigations and Webb County Constables Office Precinct 2 went to the house on Loring Ave. in Laredo to investigate the report.

Seven migrants illegally in the country along with an unaccompanied child were found in the house by U.S. Border Patrol agents, officials said.

They were identified as being from the countries of Honduras and Mexico. All were medically screened before being processed accordingly.

"Stash houses are a threat to national security and a threat to the people in our communities not only due to the criminal activity they are linked to but also because of the lack of sanitary conditions which can foster a breeding ground for illnesses or other communicable diseases," a statement from US Customs and Border Protection said.