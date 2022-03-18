Unaccompanied child among those found in Laredo 'stash house'

LAREDO, Texas — A migrant "stash house" was shut down this week in Laredo after law enforcement was notified of "suspicious activity" coming from the house.
On March 16, agents with Homeland Security Investigations and Webb County Constables Office Precinct 2 went to the house on Loring Ave. in Laredo to investigate the report.
Seven migrants illegally in the country along with an unaccompanied child were found in the house by U.S. Border Patrol agents, officials said.
They were identified as being from the countries of Honduras and Mexico. All were medically screened before being processed accordingly.
"Stash houses are a threat to national security and a threat to the people in our communities not only due to the criminal activity they are linked to but also because of the lack of sanitary conditions which can foster a breeding ground for illnesses or other communicable diseases," a statement from US Customs and Border Protection said.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Lauro Cavazos, Kingsville native and first Hispanic to serve on Cabinet, dies at 95 years old
- Survivor's powerful story of recovery & strength becomes focus of new documentary
- Spring Breaker billed almost $3K for water rescue after video shows he intentionally jumped off Cole Park Pier
- Islanders win Southland crown, advance to the NCAA Tournament for first time in 15 years
- New federal grant will aid in the crackdown of drug trafficking in Bishop
- Survivor of horrific Portland attack to share her story in new documentary
- New wells going up in Bee County following rising oil, gas prices