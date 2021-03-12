Man arrested after shooting occurs outside Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino

Around 12:50 a.m., deputies found the vehicle matching the description they were given.

EAGLE PASS, Texas — A man was arrested after a shooting took place outside the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino in Eagle Pass.

The incident happened shortly after midnight Sunday. The Dimmit County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook saying they received reports of a possible shooting.

Authorities were told the suspect might have been driving towards Carrizo Springs. Around 12:50 a.m., deputies found the vehicle matching the description they were given.

DCSO arrested the man, but the investigation is still ongoing.

The Casino also posted on Facebook the following statement:

Early Sunday morning, December 5, 2021, a security incident occurred outside the Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel located in Eagle Pass, Texas. This incident resulted in a temporary interruption of business while being investigated. Approximately one hour after the security incident occurred, the facility was re-opened and normal business resumed. It was confirmed that the security incident occurred outside of the facility and no injuries or property damage have been reported. Kickapoo Lucky Eagle Casino & Hotel are fully open and operating normally.