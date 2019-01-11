CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Alice Police Department reports they have Juan Manuel Chapa behind bars for unlawful carry of a weapon in a prohibited place, evading arrest, and public intoxication.

Alice officials say on October 31, at approximately 8:22 p.m., a male subject was seen standing outside a nursery home with what appeared to be a rifle. A patrolling officer spotted the male subject standing outside the Meridian Care of Alice, located at N King Street and E Third Street.

When Chapa noticed the police officer, he tried to conceal the weapon in his jacket and then proceeded to run inside the Meridian nursing home. Two police officers quickly ran into the nursing home and located the male subject inside a patient's room, while trying to evade arrest.

The patient told police she did not know the suspect. Officers located a .22 long rifle underneath the patient's bed after apprehending Chapa.

Luckily, Chapa was transported to the Jim Wells County Jail without any incident.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: