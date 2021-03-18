Megan Thee Stallion, Selena Gomez added to McConaughey's virtual benefit to help Texas winter storm victims

They and others join an already diverse all-star line-up that includes Willie Nelson, George Strait and Post Malone.

HOUSTON — Even more big names have been added to the virtual benefit being put together by Matthew McConaughey to help those affected by the Texas winter storm.

Earlier this month after millions of Texas residents were forced to endure record-breaking temps without power and homes were destroyed due to busted pipes, the Texas native stepped up and said he and his wife, Camila McConaughey, and their foundation, the just keep livin Foundation, were working to put together a virtual benefit to raise money for winter storm victims.

On Thursday, McConaughey posted to social media that all-star line-up has been expanded to include:

Angie Harmon

Chip and Joanna Gaines

Clayton Kershaw

Dak Prescott

Jamie Fox

Joe Rogan

The Jonas Brothers

Jordan Spieth

Liza Koshy

Megan Thee Stallion

Michael Strahan

Selena Gomez

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Woody Harrelson

Troy Aikman

On March 12, McConaughey announced the initial line-up of:

Charlie Sexton

Clint Black

Don Henley

Gary Clark Jr.

George Straight

Kacey Musgraves

Kelly Clarkson

Khalid

Kirk Franklin

Leon Bridges

Los Lonely Boys

Lukas Nelson

Lyle Lovett

Miranda Lambert

Parker McCollum

Post Malone

Randy Rogers

Willie Nelson

The event, called 'We're Texas' will begin at 7 p.m. The event will be streamed live on McConaughey's YouTube page.

You can also check McConaughey's Instagram page for daily updates.

The award-winning actor said 100 percent of the donations received during the benefit will go to organizations that are helping those severely impacted by the winter storm.

Reliant, who is supporting the virtual concert, has already donated $1 million.