CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Mayor Joe McComb distributed funds to local non-profits organizations and is providing key services and assistance to community members impacted by COVID-19.
Organizations are meeting all kinds of needs related to COVID-19 -- ranging from increased demand for food to housing assistance, to medical services including testing.
"Mayor McComb and the Coastal Bend Community Foundation have worked with donors to take into account their wishes and with agencies to determine their needs in terms of COVID-19 service demands," say officials.
"Six foundations have made substantial donations including the Ed Rachel Foundation which contributed $100,000. Over 57 total donations have been received as of May 5, 2020," stated officials.
According to city officials, the organizations receiving donations join ten other non-profits who received funds in the previous two weeks.
"In total, $257,500 of the funds donated to the Mayor’s Disaster Recovery Fund, established at the Coastal Bend Community Foundation, were distributed in less than three weeks," added officials.
On April 9th, Mayor Joe McComb announced the establishment of the Mayor’s Disaster Recovery Fund focused on assisting area non-profits that help community members. Donations began coming in from donors immediately, organizers say.
"Some have been large and some have been small, but each valuable," states organizers.
"Instrumental in this effort has been Karen Selim, and the staff of The Coastal Bend Community Foundation, who have assisted the Mayor in various tasks related to the fund," adds organizers.
The Mayor will continue to work with the Coastal Bend Community Foundation to distribute the remaining funds and any additional donations.
Demand for services continues as individuals in our community continue to be impacted by COVID-19, so donations such as these are vital to our community.
To donate, visit the Coastal Bend Community Foundation website at www.cbcfoundation.org, then click the “donate” icon and select the Mayor’s Disaster Recovery Fund.
This past week these local organizations received funds:
Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi Metro Ministries
Good Samaritan Rescue Mission
First Baptist Church – Food Pantry
Mission 911
Mission of Mercy
Women’s and Men’s Health Services of the Coastal Bend
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Corpus Christi, Inc.
Timon’s Ministries
