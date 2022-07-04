7 Texas House representatives meet with death row inmate Melissa Lucio

Lucio is scheduled to be executed on April 27. She was convicted in the death of her daughter 15 years ago in Harlingen, Texas.

Example video title will go here for this video

TEXAS, USA — Some Texas lawmakers are trying to help a Texas death row inmate who is scheduled for execution later this month.

State Rep. Joe Moody (D) posted photos on Twitter of himself and six other Texas House representatives meeting with Melissa Lucio. Lucio was convicted in the death of her 2-year-old daughter 15 years ago in Harlingen, Texas.

Her supporters claim that her daughter's death was an accident and that she fell down the stairs.

Moody tweeted that he watched Lucio on TV three weeks ago and was moved by her story.

"Today, 6 other reps and I met her in person. She prayed with us & hugged us; today might be the last genuine human contact she has before the state kills her," Moody tweeted. "Three more weeks is all we have to save her life."

3 weeks ago I watched #MelissaLucio on tv, moved by her story. Today, 6 other reps and I met her in person. She prayed with us & hugged us; today might be the last genuine human contact she has before the state kills her. Three more weeks is all we have to save her life. #txlege pic.twitter.com/NQJ4ZBiu7M — Joe Moody (@moodyforelpaso) April 6, 2022

The representatives are asking Gov. Greg Abbott and Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz to take action to save Lucio's life.

Today, I was led in prayer by #MelissaLucio. It was an incredibly powerful. We’ve asked @GovAbbott to spare her. We’ve asked the Board to spare her. But we know that DEMOCRAT @DALuisVSaenz has the immediate power to spare her. I pray he makes the right decision. #txlege pic.twitter.com/R3U0FuauHD — Joe Moody (@moodyforelpaso) April 7, 2022

Lucio's case has gained national attention in recent years. Last year, Hulu released “The State of Texas vs. Melissa,” which detailed how she could be innocent. Last month, HBO's "Last Week Tonight" discussed her case in an episode on wrongful convictions. Kim Kardashian has also expressed her support for Lucio and has signed a petition urging Abbott to stop Lucio's execution.

Lucio is scheduled to be executed on April 27.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Britny Eubank on social media: Twitter

MORE ON LUCIO'S CASE: