7 Texas House representatives meet with death row inmate Melissa Lucio

TEXAS, USA — Some Texas lawmakers are trying to help a Texas death row inmate who is scheduled for execution later this month.
State Rep. Joe Moody (D) posted photos on Twitter of himself and six other Texas House representatives meeting with Melissa Lucio. Lucio was convicted in the death of her 2-year-old daughter 15 years ago in Harlingen, Texas.
Her supporters claim that her daughter's death was an accident and that she fell down the stairs.
Moody tweeted that he watched Lucio on TV three weeks ago and was moved by her story.
"Today, 6 other reps and I met her in person. She prayed with us & hugged us; today might be the last genuine human contact she has before the state kills her," Moody tweeted. "Three more weeks is all we have to save her life."
One of Moody's tweets included a photo of himself and fellow Reps. Rafael Anchía (D), Toni Rose (D), Jeff Leach (R), James White (R), Lacey Hull (R) and Victoria Neave Criado (D) sitting in prayer with Lucio.
The representatives are asking Gov. Greg Abbott and Cameron County District Attorney Luis Saenz to take action to save Lucio's life.
Lucio's case has gained national attention in recent years. Last year, Hulu released “The State of Texas vs. Melissa,” which detailed how she could be innocent. Last month, HBO's "Last Week Tonight" discussed her case in an episode on wrongful convictions. Kim Kardashian has also expressed her support for Lucio and has signed a petition urging Abbott to stop Lucio's execution.
Lucio is scheduled to be executed on April 27.
