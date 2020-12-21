Missing child from San Antonio

Jovon Eugene Simpson was last seen in the 7000 block of Marbach Rd. on December 20 in San Antonio.

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help in locating 9-year-old Jovon Eugene Simpson.

Police say Simpson was last seen in the 7000 block of Marbach Rd. on December 20.

He has curly ear top hair and was last seen wearing a maroon hat, blue/black hoodie, camouflage pants and red, black shoes.

If you have seen or have any information on Jovon Eugene Simpson, you are urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.

