x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Texas News

Missing child from San Antonio

Jovon Eugene Simpson was last seen in the 7000 block of Marbach Rd. on December 20 in San Antonio.
Credit: San Antonio Police Department

SAN ANTONIO — The San Antonio Police Department is asking for your help in locating 9-year-old Jovon Eugene Simpson. 

Police say Simpson was last seen in the 7000 block of Marbach Rd. on December 20.

He has curly ear top hair and was last seen wearing a maroon hat, blue/black hoodie, camouflage pants and red, black shoes.

If you have seen or have any information on Jovon Eugene Simpson, you are urged to contact the San Antonio Police Department’s Missing Persons Unit at (210) 207-7660.

Credit: San Antonio Police Department

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: