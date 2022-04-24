Identity of missing Texas National Guard soldier released

EAGLE PASS, Texas — A Texas Army National Guard soldier who went missing Friday near Eagle Pass, has been identified.
Editorial note: The above video is from a previous story.
The Texas Military Department says Specialist Bishop E. Evans went missing following his efforts to rescue two migrants that appeared to be drowning in the Rio Grande Friday morning.
Evans was assigned to Governor Greg Abbott's Operation Lone Star when he removed his body armor and entered the river to rescue the migrants. His body did not resurface.
On Saturday, the Texas Military Department says that Evans' family was notified that he was still missing.
The Texas Military Department says search operations continued early Sunday morning with three additional airboats from Texas DPS.
Dive teams were forced top stop their search yesterday due to the river's increased pace making operations more difficult.
SPC Evans is a 22-year-old from Arlington, Texas. He joined the Texas Army National Guard in May of 2019 and was assigned to the 4-133 Field Artillery Regiment in New Braunfels.
Evans was also a member of Operation Spartan Shield in Kuwait during the fall of 2020.
The TMD says Evans' dedication, talents and tactical prowess led him to also be regularly assigned to support Special Operations Forces in Iraq.