SAN ANTONIO — San Antonio Police are asking for the public's help searching for a 29-year-old man missing from San Antonio State Hospital after an "unauthorized departure" late Wednesday afternoon.

Christian Olivo-Faberlle was last seen on the 6000 block of South New Braunfels in south San Antonio shortly before 6 p.m. According to police, he has a "medical condition that requires a doctor's care." Police say he stands 5 foot 6, weighs about 154 pounds, and has hazel eyes with brown, collar-length hair.

He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and black pants.

If you have any information as to Olivo-Faberlle's whereabouts, you are urged to call SAPD at (210)207-7660.