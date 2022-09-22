Volunteers remove more than 151,000 pounds of trash from Texas coastline

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas coastline is a little cleaner after more than 5,000 volunteers gathered on Texas beaches last weekend for the 2022 Adopt-A-Beach Fall Cleanup.
A total of 151,969 pounds of trash was removed from the coast during the event, which took place on Saturday, September 17, according to Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush.
"Despite the inclement weather this weekend, thousands of volunteers showed up to do their part to help keep the Texas coast beautiful and give back to our coastal communities," said Bush. "One of the GLO's top priorities is the stewardship of Texas beaches, and through the Adopt-A-Beach program, this agency will continue working to preserve our coastline for the enjoyment and education of Texans for generations to come."
RELATED: Turning trash into treasure: Meet the Island resident who's making works of art from what she finds on the beach
The first Adopt-A-Beach Cleanup was in 1986, when 2,800 volunteers picked up 124 tons of trash. Since then, 562,954 volunteers have helped remove nearly 10,000 tons of trash from Texas beaches during Adopt-A-Beach events, according to the Texas GLO.
If you want to join the initiative, mark your calendars for April 22, 2023- the date of the next organized cleanup. And you can ALWAYS help by picking up trash when you see it along the coast (or anywhere you are!).
If you want to volunteer, you can find more information at texasadoptabeach.org.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- Dashcam catches head-on crash with wrong-way driver on Holly Road
- WEATHER BLOG: When does the first Fall cold front arrive in Corpus Christi?
- 'They are felony charges': Beeville teen locked up for making prank call to 911 about a school threat
- 'Not a non-stop yet': Corpus Christi airport now has direct, but not non-stop, flights to Denver
- 'Decades of neglect': How Corpus Christi leaders are responding to awful street conditions