Volunteers remove more than 151,000 pounds of trash from Texas coastline

The 2022 Adopt-A-Beach Fall Cleanup was a massive success.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas coastline is a little cleaner after more than 5,000 volunteers gathered on Texas beaches last weekend for the 2022 Adopt-A-Beach Fall Cleanup.

A total of 151,969 pounds of trash was removed from the coast during the event, which took place on Saturday, September 17, according to Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush.

"Despite the inclement weather this weekend, thousands of volunteers showed up to do their part to help keep the Texas coast beautiful and give back to our coastal communities," said Bush. "One of the GLO's top priorities is the stewardship of Texas beaches, and through the Adopt-A-Beach program, this agency will continue working to preserve our coastline for the enjoyment and education of Texans for generations to come."

The first Adopt-A-Beach Cleanup was in 1986, when 2,800 volunteers picked up 124 tons of trash. Since then, 562,954 volunteers have helped remove nearly 10,000 tons of trash from Texas beaches during Adopt-A-Beach events, according to the Texas GLO.

If you want to join the initiative, mark your calendars for April 22, 2023- the date of the next organized cleanup. And you can ALWAYS help by picking up trash when you see it along the coast (or anywhere you are!).

If you want to volunteer, you can find more information at texasadoptabeach.org.