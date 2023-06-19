Where does Texas rank among most patriotic states in America?

WalletHub's report compared military enlistees, veterans per capita, presidential election voters and more to determine the most patriotic states in the US.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ever wondered which state has the most red, white and blue pride?

WalletHub on Monday released their '2023 Most Patriotic States in America' report which compared military enlistees, veterans per capita, presidential election voters and more to determine the most patriotic states. 13 key indicators of patriotism in all were considered for the rankings.

Virginia came in as the most patriotic state and Arkansas came in last place. Texas came in at #33, which is pretty far down on the list.

Texas did have the third highest average number of military enlistees, just behind Georgia and Alaska.

Blue states were found to be more patriotic than red states, the report showed. A state is considered blue or red based on how the population voted in the 2020 presidential election.

