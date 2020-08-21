Neighbors react to massive explosion near city's Northside: 'It felt like someone was stomping really hard on the house'

Residents say past explosions nearby have knocked the windows out of their house, but for some reason, that did not occur in Friday's explosion.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The explosion and fire rocked the nearby Dona Park neighborhood.

It only sits a few hundred yards away from where this morning's explosion took place. Most of the people who live there were asleep at the time, but once they got up and looked outside, some quickly told their family to leave immediately. Others stayed behind and videotaped what was happening.

"Actually right around 8:15 a.m. or so, we were staying in the living room, when all of a sudden, it’s like somebody hit the side of the house," local resident William Placker said. "It was an explosion. I don’t know. We’re outside and started looking around and a friend of mine said look at the smoke over there, so I looked at the smoke. I got a ladder and climbed on top of my house."

Placker saw it from his rooftop. He could see the intense flames shooting up toward the sky. Thick black smoke was being sent hundreds of feet into the air as well.

Thankfully, the smoke from the propane gas explosion didn’t threaten the neighborhood, but that didn’t mean people weren’t in panic mode in the minutes after being rocked from their beds.

"It just felt like someone was stomping really hard on the house. Like somebody jumped off the ceiling and laid on the hardwood floors. They were shaking, I got up to check on my girl and she was still asleep. I came outside and there was a big old ball of black smoke coming out over here,” said Benjamin Nolan.

Nolan also lives in the subdivision here along Nolla Street. He said past explosions nearby have knocked the windows out of his house, but for some reason, this time that did not happen.

His next-door neighbor gave the same story and remembers this morning, quickly grabbing his phone.

"Yeah, we heard a loud boom, so my daughter got up and she went to the window. She said, 'Dad, there’s a huge fireball up there'. So, we went out there, and then we started recording,” stated Nolla Street resident.

Now, Placker remembers being at work back on April 8 of 1981 when a 14-story grain elevator near this area blew up, killing 10 people.

Matter of fact, Placker says he was actually working at the grain elevator site just before the concrete started flying.

”We worked at the other grain elevator when it blew up. And me and my guys, he just left there 15 minutes before that one blew up. That was back in action and as I was looking at this one over here, all I could think of was -- if it blows, I just need to follow the backside of my roof. But, I remember over there when that concrete blew. It didn’t really matter where you were," said William Placker.

Placker says after this latest explosion and fire near his neighborhood, he feels it’s time for everyone to get out of this place.