New and improved Sunset Island celebrated grand deck opening

The new and improved Sunset Island is located just over the bridge as you head to Gulf Beaches and now has 10 new air-conditioned restrooms for men and women.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — North Padre Island's Marker 37 has been at the center of fishing and boating in the area for over 40 years.

Local boaters, surfers, tourists, and enthusiasts have gathered at the historic Marker 37 for decades, and with recent renovations to the Sunset Island Complex, life on the Island just got a whole lot better.

The new and improved Sunset Island is located just over the bridge as you head to Gulf Beaches and now has 10 new air-conditioned restrooms for men and women.

"New special event areas include the Polynesian Room, Tiki Bar, Sunset Deck, Boardwalk Deck, and Paradise Fishing Pier. Come by car or boat and let our friendly staff serve you a great meal, a drink from one of our tiki bars, fuel your boat dockside, or deliver your bait," stated organizers.