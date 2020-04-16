TEXAS, USA — We know the extension can cause some anxiety for many of you who are already wondering how you'll continue to pay your bills. We're here to help.

Many of you have called us to let us know about the issues you're having with filing for unemployment. The Texas Workforce Commission has created a new system for filing.

The TWC recommends people call Monday, Wednesday and Friday between 1 p.m. and 5 pm. Those are the times people in our area will see increased access to the service.

If you're having trouble filing for benefits online, the TWC recommends using the unemployment benefit system online portal during a time between 10 p.m. and into the early morning hours. That's when they say they see the least amount of web traffic.

If you haven't heard, the Federal Care Act is adding $600 per week to unemployment checks. You should start seeing the extra money this week.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

