Nueces County death rate doubles from last year

Officials report 406 deaths in July of 2020, and 123 of the total were COVID-related, according to their death certificates.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Leaders with the City of Corpus Christi received an update from the Health Department on the battle against COVID-19, including an eye-opening statistic on the number of deaths in the County.

A chart shown in Tuesday's City Council meeting compares the amount of people who died during July of last year to July of 2020, ultimately before COVID, and during the pandemic.

Health officials report there were 273 deaths in July of 2019, compared to 406 deaths in July of 2020.

Out of those, 123 were COVID-related according to their death certificates.

However, health officials say that number is actually closer to 160 citing a lag time between hospital stats and death certificates.

"37 percent had no comorbidities. 63 percent, on the other hand, had the highest number of comorbidities: diabetes, high blood pressure, and obesity," said Annette Rodriguez, Public Health Director.