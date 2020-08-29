Nueces County officials to announce $5000 donation to Je’Sani Smith Foundation in support of Rip Current Awareness Campaign

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Je’Sani Smith Foundation announced a special donation event is taking place at the Padre Bali Park Office on Thursday, September 3 beginning at 11 a.m.



According to organizers, County Commissioner Brent Chesney will be on-site along with other Nueces County officials and members of the Jesani Smith foundation for the upcoming ceremony.



"I am so happy with the great progress the Je’Sani Smith Foundation has made at the beach with rip current and beach safety awareness. Kiwana Denson and her family have made a real difference, and I am honored to be a part of it. The Foundation is a great partner with Nueces County in this effort,” said Commissioner, Brent Chesney.



The $5000 donation will be used specifically for educational public service announcement material and scholarships set up by the Je’Sani Smith Foundation, organizers say.



Thursday's event at Padre Balli Park will include the announcement of the donation and a special information session regarding upcoming campaigns for this Labor Day.



The Je' Sani Smith Foundation has made tremendous progress in raising awareness of the dangerous rip currents that lurk in our Gulf Beaches.



A huge static billboard can be seen off of IH-37 and Suntide Road, warning beachgoers to remain vigilant of the flag system used on North Padre Island beaches.



The Foundation was formed by Kiwana and Terry Denson after their son, Je'Sani Smith drowned near Packery Channel in April of 2019 after being taken under by a powerful rip current.