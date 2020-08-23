Nueces County Sheriff's Department mourns the loss of Sgt. Raul Salazar after his battle with COVID-19

"Our Office extends our sincere condolences to the family, friends, and men and women of the Nueces County Sheriff’s Department as they mourn the loss of Sgt. Raul Salazar. He contracted COVID-19 and fought bravely for weeks in ICU. We cannot express to his wife and family how truly sorry our office is for their loss. We will pray for healing for his family, his blue family, and his friends. God bless you.," stated the Facebook post on Sunday morning.