One on One: State Senator Juan Chuy Hinojosa

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Those House Democrats that fled the State Capitol for Washington DC may have stopped some of the business in the House but the Senate is still going full steam ahead.
State Senator Juan Chuy Hinojosa talked about how negotiations are ongoing with some controversial bills and whether or not he thinks house members are going to come back anytime soon.
