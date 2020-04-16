NUECES COUNTY, Texas — The Nueces County court system, like others across the state, is working on getting online video access to its courts. Right now, there are no trials taking place, but there are plenty of hearings going on through Zoom.

The 347th District Court Judge Missy Medary and others in the legal system are getting used to how court hearings are now being held online instead of the standard courtroom setting.

"I've been doing this for 8.5 years down, and we had this down to a science when we had everybody in front of us, but this pandemic has made judges in the state of Texas have to move forward in a different way, so hearings are going well, I've been remote about 2.5 weeks from my home,' Judge Missy Medary said.

We were able to get access to the Nueces County online court system being held through Zoom, but it would be nearly impossible for the public to do so because there are no links on the county's website. The judge hopes that it is cleared up soon by streaming it on Youtube.

One interesting item we heard during the online court hearing was this statement.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice has sent out an email to all the sheriffs that they are not taking any prisoners transferred from any of the county jails in the state of Texas anymore for at least the next 14 days.

We asked Judge Medary what this means for the court system here.

"With the order from TDCJ, it's kind of hamstrung us a little bit because even if we do take a plea for 5 years in prison we can't send that individual out so what we're doing, which is kind of the best we can do at this time, is that we're still proceeding forward on these pleas."

The Judge also said that jury trials will not begin again here in Nueces County until June 1st at the earliest. She feels that these online hearings may continue in the future for certain types of motions so that attorneys from out of town won't have to show up for a hearing that could take less than an hour.

