Padre Island National Seashore planning to reopen this coming week

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials over at Padre Island National Seashore are planning to reopen the park sometime this coming week.

"It would not be good if we provided an exact day and missed that deadline. We will put out a press release and update our Facebook and web pages when there is a definite time," stated officials from Padre Island National Seashore.

According to staff, they are working to reopen as many areas of the park as possible at the same time.

"Public safety is our top priority and some projects that remain to be finished involve the use of heavy equipment in public areas. This photo is of a hazard object that must be dug up from south beach before it is reopened. We plan on having equipment remove this object early in the week," added officials in a Facebook post.

There will also be a barge operating in the vicinity of the boat ramp doing dock repairs, as well as other repairs ongoing within the park.

The staff is working diligently to get back to everyone's phone calls, emails, and Facebook messages.