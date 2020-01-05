PORT ARANSAS, Texas — Tomorrow Port Aransas will officially reopen on a partial basis, including beaches and restaurant dining rooms.

Interim Chamber President Keith McMullin says they are cautiously optimistic. Port Aransas relies heavily on tourists and McMullin says not having the ability for people to come and book hotel rooms and condos has left that community feeling like a ghost town.

"As always when you're coming to Port Aransas, pack your patience," McMullin said. "With the restrictions in place for eating in restaurants there might be a wait. We just don't know what kind of crowds to expect but with only limited seating in our restaurants, I would say be patient. I'm sure everybody will be because they'll be happy to be on the island and not be back at home."

As far as the beach, they will be completely open. Fisherman, sunbathers, everyone is welcome, but keeping a proper social distance is still the rule.

