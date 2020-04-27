CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The chairman of the Corpus Christi Port Commission wants to remind everyone that the port is open for business, but has undergone some changes to help cushion the financial impact of COVID-19.

In a zoom interview today, Port Chairman Charlie Zahn telling us those huge ships that leave the port loaded down with oil are still moving through the harbor, but business has slowed a bit and it could get worse in the coming months.

"I will tell you today it's impacted us about 10% of our budget and what we've done is we've installed austerity measures to try and weather the storm," Chairman Charlie Zahn said.

Some of those measures include delaying capital projects till 2021. The port has also stopped all travel for its employees and put a freeze on hiring.

