Quinnipiac University poll shows Texans split on whether Abbott should be re-elected

TEXAS, USA — Poll results from Quinnipiac University on Texas political issues shows Texans are split on a number of issues, including whether Governor Greg Abbott should be re-elected.

46 percent said Abbott deserves to be re-elected, while 48 percent oppose his re-election. 6 percent did not know or did not respond to the question.

Republicans say 82 - 13 percent that Abbott deserves to be reelected, while Democrats say 88 - 11 percent, and independents say 50 - 42 percent he does not deserve to be reelected, the poll showed.

Although his party affiliation is unknown, another name gaining attention for a possible run for Texas governor is Matthew McConaughey, the actor and Texas native. 41 percent of voters say they would like to see him run, 47 percent say they would not like to see him run.

Beto O'Rourke has not announced a campaign for governor, but voters overall say 52 - 41 percent they would not like to see him run for governor, the Quinnipiac poll showed. Democrats say 77 - 14 percent they do want to see O'Rourke run for governor, independents are divided saying 50 - 45 percent they do not want to see him run, and Republicans say 89 - 6 percent they do not want to see O'Rourke run.

As for a border wall, 50-percent of voters say they approve of a wall while 46 percent oppose it. Republicans support building a wall 89 - 8 percent, Democrats oppose it 83 - 14 percent, and independents are divided with 52 percent opposing building a wall and 46 percent supporting it, the poll showed.

For the full results of the poll, visit the Quinnipiac University website here.

