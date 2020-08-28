Red flags up on Padre Island beaches, high risk of dangerous rip currents

The red flags are meant to warn beachgoers to use caution while in the water or avoid swimming at all if possible.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Red flags were back up at Padre Island beaches Friday morning, signaling beachgoers of a high hazard for dangerous rip currents.

Nueces County ESD #2 in Flour Bluff posted on Facebook just before 10 a.m. on Friday morning to make sure people know the surf conditions are red flag. Rip currents can pull a swimmer deep into the water and make it very difficult to return to shore.

Hurricane season also brings dangerous beach conditions with large swells. As Hurricane Laura was making its way towards land, many surfers took advantage of the waves that can sometimes be three or four times larger than normal surf.

It was just on Wednesday afternoon when Nueces County ESD #2, along with Corpus Christi Police and beach lifeguards, responded to a call for a 25-year-old man in distress near the south jetties at Packery Channel.

According to officials, the male suffered blunt force trauma to the head and the trunk of the body after being slammed into the jetty rocks by a powerful wave after trying to jump into the water with his surfboard.

The Nueces County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 25-year-old surfer as Clark Perkins. Authorities say Perkins was an active member of the military and was stationed at Naval Air Station- Corpus Christi.

Surfing during extreme conditions can be extremely dangerous and swimming without a floatation device is not recommended.

Experts say that if you are ever caught in a rip current, you should swim parallel to shore until you are able to break free from the current. If possible, you should also wave and shout to get the attention of lifeguards.