Residents of community come together for peaceful gathering in honor of George Floyd

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Today residents in the community gathered peacefully downtown near the Art Center to stand solidarity with George Floyd.

We spoke with Wally Flores who organized the gathering, and we also spoke with other residents of the community.

Criminal Defense Attorney and Democratic Party Chair of Nueces County, Coretta Graham, shared her thoughts with us.

"So, we put this together kind of last moment. I have a couple of friends who do stuff like this. So we sent a Facebook message, a post out tagged everybody has anybody done anything let's do something. We didn't see anything being done yet so we went ahead and we started this event. I wouldn't call it an event it's more of a gathering. A gathering of people to just show love for our black community," said Graham.

"I'm here standing in solidarity. In light of what happened in Minneapolis, in Georgia, and has been happening for a long time. We have got to take a stand against racism. We have got to take a stand against injustice. We have got to take a stand against bad apples in law enforcement," added Graham.

The gathering took place for a few hours and many organizations in the community are planning to have more peaceful gatherings.

