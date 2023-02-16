Meteor streaks through Rio Grande Valley sky as residents report feeling ground shake nearby

Hildalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said that he was informed by his federal partners that pilots saw the meteor west of McAllen before residents heard a loud boom.

MISSION, Texas — Several Rio Grande Valley residents took to social media Wednesday afternoon after hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground shake as what appeared to be a meteor streaked across the South Texas skies and possibly hit the ground.

Hildalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said that he was informed by his federal partners that pilots told Houston air traffic control that they saw the meteor west of McAllen. He said that no damage was reported and it is unclear where the meteorite landed.

Was informed by my Federal partners that Houston Air Traffic Control received reports from two aircrafts that they saw a meteorite west of McAllen. Where the exact point of impact is unknown. No reports of any damage in that area has been received. pic.twitter.com/x3MkpL0I4J — Sheriff Eddie Guerra (@SheriffGuerra) February 16, 2023

The flash from the meteor was so bright that weather satellites detected it.

The National Weather Service in Brownsville used a lightning-detecting tool, the Geostationary Lightning Mapper, or GLM, to pinpoint the location of the fireball.

"There was no ongoing thunderstorm activity in the Valley but the GLM still detected a signal at around 523 PM CST Feb 15 per the images below," a social media post said.

We have received reports of a possible meteor/fireball in the sky earlier this evening west of McAllen. One of the... Posted by US National Weather Service Brownsville/Rio Grande Valley Texas on Wednesday, February 15, 2023

Several social media users posted home surveillance videos of the noise they heard Wednesday afternoon.