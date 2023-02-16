Meteor streaks through Rio Grande Valley sky as residents report feeling ground shake nearby

MISSION, Texas — Several Rio Grande Valley residents took to social media Wednesday afternoon after hearing a loud boom and feeling the ground shake as what appeared to be a meteor streaked across the South Texas skies and possibly hit the ground.
Hildalgo County Sheriff Eddie Guerra said that he was informed by his federal partners that pilots told Houston air traffic control that they saw the meteor west of McAllen. He said that no damage was reported and it is unclear where the meteorite landed.
The flash from the meteor was so bright that weather satellites detected it.
The National Weather Service in Brownsville used a lightning-detecting tool, the Geostationary Lightning Mapper, or GLM, to pinpoint the location of the fireball.
"There was no ongoing thunderstorm activity in the Valley but the GLM still detected a signal at around 523 PM CST Feb 15 per the images below," a social media post said.
Several social media users posted home surveillance videos of the noise they heard Wednesday afternoon.
Where the meteorite landed is still a mystery.