Rockport Strong: Paying It Forward

Several businesses in the Rockport-Fulton area will be collecting items to donate to people who were hit hard by Hurricane Laura.

ROCKPORT, Texas — After Hurricane Laura’s history-making landfall, local organizations right here in the Coastal Bend are teaming up to help victims in the storm’s path.

The Rockport Fulton Chamber of Commerce took to their Facebook page to announce several businesses in the Rockport-Fulton area will be collecting items to donate to people who were hit hard by Hurricane Laura.

"It's time to Pay It Forward - Hurricane Laura Supplies Needed! We received help after Hurricane Harvey, now let's do our part to help! Help spread the word several groups around the community are collecting items to pay it forward to those affected by Hurricane Laura," stated the social media post by The Rockport Fulton Chamber of Commerce.

Laura’s howling winds caused devastation across southwestern Louisiana near the Texas border leaving some families without a home, as well as everyday essentials.

FEMA has plenty of resources in order to help those affected in Hurricane Laura's path, but Hurricane Harvey survivors say they just want to lend a helping hand.

Donations can be made at the following:

Rockport Police Department - Larry Sinclair, Commander, Patrol Division

lsinclair@cityofrockport.com

714 E Concho Street Rockport, TX 78382

361-7901-1110

Donations of: cleaning supplies such as bleach, antibacterial wipes, mops, brooms, buckets. Sanitary supplies such as baby wipes, toothpaste, soap, shampoo.

Tools such as crowbars, sledgehammers, shovels, chainsaws, and other power tools. Other such as Masks, Insect repellent, Sunscreen, 110 volt AC units, Generators, Gas cans, and Extension cords.

Spears & Co Real Estate

2867 TX-35 BUS Rockport, TX 78382

(361)-790-7653

501 S Austin Street Rockport, TX 78382

(361)-933-3233

Cleaning Supplies/ Clean up: Heavy Duty Trash Bags, Gloves, Masks, Water, Wet Wipes, Bug Spray, Rags, Batteries, Flashlights, Storage Tubs, Advil, Tylenol, Peroxide, and tools such as Shovels, Loppers, Chain Saw Engine Fuel and Rakes.

First Baptist Church Rockport

1515 N. Live Oak St., Rockport, TX 78382

(361)-729-6382

Other donation drop off locations:

TWFG Insurance Melanie Head

1521 W Market St Ste C, Rockport

Phone contact: 361-450-0119

Tuesday through Friday 10-5

102 S Fulton Beach Road, Rockport

Phone contact: 361-727-2011

Monday 9-3, Tuesday through Friday 9-6, Saturday 10-4

319 Broadway Street, Rockport

Phone contact: 361-729-6445

Monday - Friday 8 am - 5 pm