Rockport Strong: Paying It Forward

ROCKPORT, Texas — After Hurricane Laura’s history-making landfall, local organizations right here in the Coastal Bend are teaming up to help victims in the storm’s path.
The Rockport Fulton Chamber of Commerce took to their Facebook page to announce several businesses in the Rockport-Fulton area will be collecting items to donate to people who were hit hard by Hurricane Laura.
"It's time to Pay It Forward - Hurricane Laura Supplies Needed! We received help after Hurricane Harvey, now let's do our part to help! Help spread the word several groups around the community are collecting items to pay it forward to those affected by Hurricane Laura," stated the social media post by The Rockport Fulton Chamber of Commerce.
Laura’s howling winds caused devastation across southwestern Louisiana near the Texas border leaving some families without a home, as well as everyday essentials.
FEMA has plenty of resources in order to help those affected in Hurricane Laura's path, but Hurricane Harvey survivors say they just want to lend a helping hand.
Donations can be made at the following:
- Rockport Police Department - Larry Sinclair, Commander, Patrol Division
lsinclair@cityofrockport.com
714 E Concho Street Rockport, TX 78382
361-7901-1110
Donations of: cleaning supplies such as bleach, antibacterial wipes, mops, brooms, buckets. Sanitary supplies such as baby wipes, toothpaste, soap, shampoo.
Tools such as crowbars, sledgehammers, shovels, chainsaws, and other power tools. Other such as Masks, Insect repellent, Sunscreen, 110 volt AC units, Generators, Gas cans, and Extension cords.
- Spears & Co Real Estate
2867 TX-35 BUS Rockport, TX 78382
(361)-790-7653
- The Coastal Mercantile
501 S Austin Street Rockport, TX 78382
(361)-933-3233
Cleaning Supplies/ Clean up: Heavy Duty Trash Bags, Gloves, Masks, Water, Wet Wipes, Bug Spray, Rags, Batteries, Flashlights, Storage Tubs, Advil, Tylenol, Peroxide, and tools such as Shovels, Loppers, Chain Saw Engine Fuel and Rakes.
- First Baptist Church Rockport
1515 N. Live Oak St., Rockport, TX 78382
(361)-729-6382
Other donation drop off locations:
- TWFG Insurance Melanie Head
1521 W Market St Ste C, Rockport
Phone contact: 361-450-0119
Tuesday through Friday 10-5
- Sun Kissed Graphics
102 S Fulton Beach Road, Rockport
Phone contact: 361-727-2011
Monday 9-3, Tuesday through Friday 9-6, Saturday 10-4
- Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce
319 Broadway Street, Rockport
Phone contact: 361-729-6445
Monday - Friday 8 am - 5 pm
Like and follow if you are interested in Volunteering:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/923801811444075/?notif_id=1598499712660441¬if_t=group_invited_to_group&ref=notif
Hurricane Laura Volunteer / Victim Connection Facebook Group:
