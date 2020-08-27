x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Texas News

Rockport Strong: Paying It Forward

Several businesses in the Rockport-Fulton area will be collecting items to donate to people who were hit hard by Hurricane Laura.
Credit: Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce

ROCKPORT, Texas — After Hurricane Laura’s history-making landfall, local organizations right here in the Coastal Bend are teaming up to help victims in the storm’s path. 

The Rockport Fulton Chamber of Commerce took to their Facebook page to announce several businesses in the Rockport-Fulton area will be collecting items to donate to people who were hit hard by Hurricane Laura.

"It's time to Pay It Forward - Hurricane Laura Supplies Needed! We received help after Hurricane Harvey, now let's do our part to help! Help spread the word several groups around the community are collecting items to pay it forward to those affected by Hurricane Laura," stated the social media post by The Rockport Fulton Chamber of Commerce.

Laura’s howling winds caused devastation across southwestern Louisiana near the Texas border leaving some families without a home, as well as everyday essentials. 

FEMA has plenty of resources in order to help those affected in Hurricane Laura's path, but Hurricane Harvey survivors say they just want to lend a helping hand.  

Donations can be made at the following:

  • Rockport Police Department - Larry Sinclair, Commander, Patrol Division
    lsinclair@cityofrockport.com
    714 E Concho Street Rockport, TX 78382
    361-7901-1110

Donations of: cleaning supplies such as bleach, antibacterial wipes, mops, brooms, buckets. Sanitary supplies such as baby wipes, toothpaste, soap, shampoo.
Tools such as crowbars, sledgehammers, shovels, chainsaws, and other power tools. Other such as Masks, Insect repellent, Sunscreen, 110 volt AC units, Generators, Gas cans, and Extension cords.

  • Spears & Co Real Estate
    2867 TX-35 BUS Rockport, TX 78382
    (361)-790-7653
  • The Coastal Mercantile
    501 S Austin Street Rockport, TX 78382
    (361)-933-3233

Cleaning Supplies/ Clean up: Heavy Duty Trash Bags, Gloves, Masks, Water, Wet Wipes, Bug Spray, Rags, Batteries, Flashlights, Storage Tubs, Advil, Tylenol, Peroxide, and tools such as Shovels, Loppers, Chain Saw Engine Fuel and Rakes.

  • First Baptist Church Rockport
    1515 N. Live Oak St., Rockport, TX 78382
    (361)-729-6382

Other donation drop off locations:

  • TWFG Insurance Melanie Head
    1521 W Market St Ste C, Rockport
    Phone contact: 361-450-0119
    Tuesday through Friday 10-5
  • Sun Kissed Graphics
    102 S Fulton Beach Road, Rockport
    Phone contact: 361-727-2011
    Monday 9-3, Tuesday through Friday 9-6, Saturday 10-4
  • Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce
    319 Broadway Street, Rockport
    Phone contact: 361-729-6445
    Monday - Friday 8 am - 5 pm

Like and follow if you are interested in Volunteering:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/923801811444075/?notif_id=1598499712660441¬if_t=group_invited_to_group&ref=notif

Hurricane Laura Volunteer / Victim Connection Facebook Group:
https://www.facebook.com/groups/923801811444075/?notif_id=1598499712660441&notif_t=group_invited_to_group&ref=notif