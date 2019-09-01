Some RodeoHouston fans ran into a roadblock when they tried to buy tickets Thursday morning.

Their pages were expiring while trying to buy tickets for their favorite entertainers.

Hundreds of people complained on RodeoHouston's Facebook and Twitter pages.

Here are some of the comments from our Facebook page:

"Kept getting error occurred message," Reyna complained.

"I got in but when I put my order in it transferred me to a blank page😢," Cyndi said.

"I did get the tickets I wanted, but only after the website crashed twice! The first time I had made it all the way to the end, and clicked "confirm purchase" and then it crashed! Had to start all over," Becca said.

The rodeo responded around 11:30 a.m., advising ticket buyers to close their browser and start a new session for the same entertainer.

"You will not lose your place in line," they promised in a tweet.

If you still want to buy tickets, here's what you need to know:

Go to RodeoHouston.com and click on the entertainer you want to see. If others are buying tickets for the same show You might be taken to an online waiting room if others are buying tickets for that show.

When you're in the AXS waiting room, don't hit refresh or you'll lose your place in line.

When tickets went on sale Thursday, some people got a "your session has expired" message while waiting. If this happens to you, RodeoHouston advised to close your browser and start a new session for the same entertainer. They say "you will not lose your place in line."

If you don't get your first choice, you can check to see if other shows are still available. Only the hottest performers usually sell out the first day.

Ticket prices range from $20 to $350 for all of the shows except George Strait. His concert prices range from $50 to $400. Strait is performing a full concert with Lyle Lovett and Robert Earl Keen on March 17. There won't be a rodeo performance that night.

AXS and FlashSeats have merged. If you already have a FlashSeats account, you can go to axs.com in advance to link the two. You should also make sure your all of your information is up to date.

At RodeoHouston, you'll need your cell phone so gate attendants can scan the barcode on the AXS mobile app. The other option will be to show the credit card you used to buy the tickets.

Along with Strait, the star-studded lineup includes Luke Bryan, Chris Stapleton, Brooks & Dunn, Cardi B and Kings of Leon.