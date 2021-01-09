Rules to know before openly carrying a gun

What the new law doesn't change is how old you have to be to own a gun.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The constitutional carry law -- House Bill 1927 -- is now in effect in Texas.

The bill means folks who legally own a gun are now able to carry it openly out in public, but before you strap on that holster, there are rules you need to know or you could end up facing a harsher punishment if caught in the wrong place with that weapon.

Previously, Texans were required to obtain a license to carry, something that still remains an option, according to Daniel Garcia, the general manager at Sharp Shooter.

"Constitutional carry is simply the state acknowledging your personal right to carry a firearm," said Garcia. "A license to carry is a class that covers way more basis."

Garcia said he has seen folks looking to buy a gun for the first time as a result of the passage of this bill.

He still encourages proper training.

"You got to know how to handle the firearm, use it safely, carry it safely, there are a lot of wrong ways to carry," he said. "Carrying behind the back for example. People think that is a good way to carry and it's very dangerous."

You must be at least 21 and cannot have served a sentence for a felony or domestic violence.

"There's a lot of opportunities to make mistakes with constitutional carry," he said. "You do have deadly force at your fingertips."

Nueces County Sheriff JC Hooper has been looking over the long list of new laws that went into effect, many of them he said relate to law enforcement.

"Carrying a gun is a significant responsibility," Hooper said.

When it comes to constitutional carry, he said there are still places where you cannot carry a gun like polling places, airports, hospitals, schools, courthouses, even bars and sporting events.

"My concern would be to have a plan, and if you end up at one of these locations, have a plan on what you are going to do with the gun," said Sheriff Hooper.

He said it's never a good idea to leave your gun in your vehicle.

"Cars get broken into and when your car gets broke into by a criminal, we've created an armed criminal," said Sheriff Hooper.

Also, keep this in mind, if you make a mistake and bring your gun into a place you shouldn't, the penalties are much stiffer.

"With constitutional carry if that is all you are relying on it's mostly going to be a class A misdemeanor or a felony, if you have a license to carry, and you go into a place, its usually a class c misdemeanor, a much lesser charge," said Garcia.