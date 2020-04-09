'Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront' postponed due to possible showers and thunderstorms

City officials say Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront will resume on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — “Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront” scheduled for this Saturday, September 5, at The Water’s Edge has been postponed due to predicted showers and thunderstorms.

City officials say Safe Fun-Fit at the Bayfront will resume on Saturday, September 12, 2020, from 7:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

"Online Registration for the 5K and Fitness Classes is now open. The City invites everyone to take advantage of the free 5k, fitness lane, classes, and kids zone at The Water’s Edge," stated organizers.

COVID-19 safety measures will continue to be enforced for the safety of all participants.

"The public is reminded to wear face masks if unable to maintain 6 feet of physical distance. Hand sanitizing stations are available throughout the activity area," said city officials.

Participants are also encouraged to bring their own face coverings, yoga mat, and water, as appropriate, for their Saturday workout.