CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — As people bring out their space heaters to stay warm, the potential for fire goes up, so the Corpus Christi Fire Department wants to warn residents to take precautions.

Aside from keeping an eye on your furnaces, during this season, fire crews tell 3News that fires are more likely to occur because people are using their stoves to stay warm, or because they turn on their heaters near flammable items.

"You know, get your furnaces checked before you use them. Of course, the first time you use them, they're going to put off a weird smell but as long as you've had it serviced, you know you're good", said Chief Robin McGill.

Officials recommend keeping things three feet away from space heaters and do not use power strips to plug them in. Power strips are not designed to handle the energy load of a space heater and can overheat.

Here's a checklist:

Never leave space heaters unattended.

Be sure to turn them off if you are leaving the room or going to sleep.

Keep heaters away from anything that can burn, like paper and rugs.

Do not leave space heaters in high traffic areas.

Fire crews just want the public to remember that as they stay warm, to be mindful of how they're doing it.

CC Fire Department says it is also important to make sure you have working smoke detectors in your home.

"Every year in the United States, about 2,500 people die in home fires. Most of these deaths occurred in homes that didn't have a working smoke alarm. The best thing you can do to protect yourself and your loved ones from home fires is to install smoke detectors", stated the CCFD.

If you are a homeowner, you may qualify for free smoke alarms from the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

To qualify, you must meet the following criteria:

You live in the City of Corpus Christi

You own and live in your home

You are living on a low income, are a senior citizen or are disabled

If you fit these criteria and wish to request the installation of smoke alarms in your home, call the Corpus Christi Fire Department at (361) 826-3922 or visit their website at https://www.cctexas.com/services/public-safety/request-free-smoke-alarm

