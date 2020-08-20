San Diego ISD taking extra precautions after a food service member receives positive result for COVID-19

In a statement, San Diego ISD said safety is paramount as their food services team works to ensure students have what they need throughout the school year.

SAN DIEGO, Texas — San Diego Independent School District officials reported one of their food service member has tested positive for COVID-19.

A bus driver and another food service member will remain in quarantine for 14 days out of an abundance of caution.

The district says the guidance given from the DSHS was to contact all families who received meals on Friday, August 14th.

Dr. Rodrigo Pena, Superintendent of San Diego ISD said, " We follow CDC guidelines and TEA accommodations to keep staff safe and healthy as we can."

SDISD staff were successful in contacting all families.

"The health and safety of our students and staff is our priority, and we assure you that protocols are being followed at SDISD," stated San Diego ISD officials on their social media page.

In a statement, San Diego ISD said safety is paramount as their food services team works to ensure students have what they need throughout the school year.