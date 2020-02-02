CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department temporarily shut-down SH-358 from the Everhart on-ramp to the Kostoryz exit early Sunday morning.

Police shut-down the highway to investigate Friday night's accident that claimed the life of Officer Alan McCollum.

3News captured a still image from the tower camera, and investigators and a crime-scene van were visible.

The highway was opened back up to traffic at approximately 9 a.m.

Detectives continue to investigate the fatal crash that 26-year-old Brandon Portillo caused as three officers were conducting a traffic stop Friday night.

Officer McCollum died of his injuries and Officer Love is in the hospital recovering after Portillo slammed into the police units.

Portillo was taken to the hospital where investigators obtained a warrant to test his blood alcohol content level.

Officials say Portillo was driving with a suspended license.

3News will keep you updated as more details become available.

