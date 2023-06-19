Here are the bills authored or sponsored by South Texas legislators that Gov. Abbott vetoed

15 bills that were authored or sponsored by South Texas legislators have been vetoed by Governor Abbott.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — In an effort to get state lawmakers to come to compromise on a property tax bill and school choice legislation this special legislative session, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has started flexing his veto power for bills passed during the 2023 regular session.

As of Sunday evening, the governor has vetoed a total of 76 bills, 15 of which were authored or sponsored by a Coastal Bend senator or representative. Here is a look at those bills:

Authored by Sen. Juan "Chuy" Hinojosa (D-20)

SB 1431 - Addresses what information is considered confidential for current and former administrative judges for the State Office of Administrative Hearings.

The bill was authored by Sen. Juan Hinojosa. It was vetoed on June 16.

SB 2474 - Addresses civil penalties for violations of rules and laws regarding addiction treatment facilities.

The bill was authored by Sen. Juan Hinojosa. It was vetoed on June 18.

Authored/Sponsored by Sen. Lois Kolkhorst (R-18)

SB 2010 - Requires energy market monitors to report in writing any potential market manipulations.

The bill was authored by senators Charles Schwertner, Phil King and Lois Kolkhorst. It was vetoed on June 18.

SB 315 - Defines a "telephone call" in the context of telephone solicitation.

The bill was authored by senators Bob Hall, Lois Kolkhorst and Royce West. It was vetoed on June 16.

SB 987 - Requires comptrollers to report activities done by a consultant regarding recovery audits.

The bill was authored by Sen. Lois Kolkhorst. It was vetoed on June 18.

SB 1080 - Requires the Lost Pines Groundwater Conservation District to establish a mitigation program to address overdrawing an aquifer.

The bill was authored by Sen. Lois Kolkhorst. It was vetoed on June 15.

SB 1979 - Commissions a yearly report from the Texas A&M University Texas Real Estate Research Center on single-family home purchases and sales by institutional buyers.

The bill was authored by senators Bryan Hughes, Paul Bettencourt, Lois Kolkhorst, Mayes Middleton and Kevin Sparks. It was vetoed on June 16.

HB 5366 - Relating to the creation of the Grimes County Municipal Utility District No. 3; granting a limited power of eminent domain; providing authority to issue bonds; providing authority to impose assessments, fees, and taxes.

The bill was authored by Rep. Kyle Kacal and sponsored by Lois Kolkhorst. It was vetoed June 18.

Authored/Sponsored by Sen. Judith Zaffirini (D-21)

SB 1615 - Aims to increase access to and reduce the unnecessary burdens that go along with a cosmetology license.

The bill was authored by Sen. Judith Zaffirini. It was vetoed on May 19.

SB 2016 - Addresses the certifications of dietitians and designates who qualifies as a licensed dietitian.

The bill was authored by senators Judith Zaffirini and Royce West. It was vetoed on June 17.

SB 2248 - Amends parts of the Estates Code regarding guardianship for incapacitated persons.

The bill was authored by Sen. Judith Zaffirini. It was vetoed on June 18.

SB 2277 - Addresses special appointments in lawsuits involving parent-child relationships.

The bill was authored by Sen. Judith Zaffirini. It was vetoed on June 18.

SB 2292 - Requires judges to set a minimum bond requirement of $500,000 in guardianship proceedings, Estates Code or probate proceedings.

The bill was authored by Sen. Judith Zaffirini. It was vetoed on June 18.

SB 2616 - Addresses the creation of Travis County Municipal Utility District No. 27.

The bill was authored by Sen. Judith Zaffirini. It was vetoed on June 16.

HB 4128 - The bill would amend the Government Code to designate associate judges in guardianship and protective services and their court coordinators and court investigators as state employees.