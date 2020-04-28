CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Overnight commuters will need to pay attention to some traffic changes along I-37 south tonight.

Construction crews working on the new Harbor Bridge project will be shutting down the southbound lanes of I-37 from Up River Road to Nueces Bay Boulevard for some emergency repairs. Flatiron/Dragados LLC saying it is a utility, drainage repair as they are getting ready for other work in the area.

The closure will begin at 9 p.m. The highway is expected to open back up tomorrow at 6 a.m.

