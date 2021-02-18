State leaders calling on ERCOT council members to resign after widespread blackouts across Texas

Texas Governor Greg Abbott issued an executive order to review the preparations and decisions made by ERCOT.

TEXAS, USA — Leaders across the state continue to be upset about what they perceive as a huge failure on the part of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas to avoid the statewide rolling blackouts that have left about four million people without power. The council manages the flow of electric power to more than 26 million state customers.

"The public utility commission pretty much watches over ERCOT on what they do and the actions they take and somebody dropped the bomb and it’s pretty obvious from the consequences that we are now suffering at the lack of energy and not to be able to supply the necessary energy in power needed," State Senator Chuy Hinojosa said.



Texas Governor Greg Abbott has also weighed in putting out this statement about ERCOT. He has issued an executive order adding an emergency legislative item to review the preparations and decisions made by ERCOT.

"Today, I spoke with the Lieutenant Governor and the speaker and both the house and the senate will begin investigations," Abbott said. "If I understand correctly, next week, and that will begin a process where we fully evaluate what was done and what was not done in both the decision process as well as the action process by ERCOT, making sure we that we get to the root of any missteps that took place. What was done and what can be done better."



Hinojosa is calling for immediate action to be taken.



"Quite frankly, we are going to replace and ask the ERCOT board members to resign," Hinojosa said. "They didn’t plan for this type of event and it’s really not acceptable."

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales can’t do anything about ERCOT, but she did want to get her message out about how we can try and help ease the load on our power grid.

"If you have electricity, will you do everything we can to help your neighbor by conserving every bit of the power that you do have?" Canales said. "This will help our overall system in the state to provide electricity to those who don’t have it.”

The judge urges everyone to do everything they can to cut their power usage so we can get through this latest disaster to hit South Texas.

