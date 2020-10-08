State Rep. Todd Hunter hosting online symposium focused on human trafficking

The online symposium will highlight the crime of human trafficking and its impact on the Coastal Bend, officials say.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — State Representative Todd Hunter in partnership with Del Mar College will be hosting an online symposium on August 18 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m.



The online symposium will highlight the crime of human trafficking and its impact on the Coastal Bend, officials say.



The online symposium will be available for the public to view here.



According to State Representative Todd Hunter, Texas Secretary of State Ruth Ruggero Hughs will speak as a local representative of law-enforcement about combating human trafficking.

“It’s important that we continue to spread awareness of this horrible crime,” Rep. Hunter said.

“I am grateful that Secretary Hughs will join us to talk about her work to help the business community fight and prevent this tragic issue," said Hunter.

"Human trafficking has no place in our communities," said Secretary Hughs.

"Through our office’s TBAT program, businesses across our state are able to partner together to share training resources, best practices, and information to help combat this heinous crime. I thank Representative Hunter for his leadership in addressing this important issue through legislative and community action, and I look forward to continuing our work together to eradicate human trafficking in Texas,” stated Texas Secretary of State Hughs.