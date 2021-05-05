SNAP benefits increased and extended for Texans

$250 million has been allocated to state health services from the federal government.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced an increase and extension of emergency benefits for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. $250 million has been allocated to state health services from the federal government.

The increase is based on family size, but every household will get a minimum of $95 this month in emergency allotments. This is on top of an extra 15-percent of total benefits that will continue through September.

Nelly Henry with Catholic Charities helps families sign up for the SNAP program; she said she's seen an increase in need since the pandemic started.

"There's a lot of assistance out there and clients just don't know that the assistance is available to them, so it is important that they reach out to organizations to seek those recourses so that they can get the help that is need for them," Henry said.

Anyone wanting to see if they qualify for SNAP can contact Catholic Charities of Corpus Christi at (361) 884-0651.

