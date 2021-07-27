New game plan to increase safety measures for everyone attending TAAF Games

"We're masking up indoors and out," organizers with the TAAF said.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas Amateur Athletic Federation games are set to begin Thursday, but with COVID-19 still a hurdle, organizers said they're doing everything they can to maintain a safe environment.

The heavy lifting of that will have to be from the people coming to watch.

"We started moving forward with planning the games of Texas" said Lisa Oliver, the Interim Executive Director of Parks and Recreation. "We started gaining traction, the COVID cases seemed to be declining and then now we see an uptick within the past week."

The TAAF Games were postponed last year because of COVID, but even now the virus is still haunting the event. The opening ceremony had to be canceled this year.

"We're masking up indoors and out," said Mark Lord, the Executive Director of TAAF Games. "We're practicing social distancing. We added extra area to the staging area which is one of the few places that we get close contact, so we're trying to spread that out. We're going to do slower calls, so we have less people in one area."

Athletes are also being asked to limit their guests to two. While all steps are taken from the games, spectators are being asked to do their part as well.

"If you're not vaccinated, I'd stay away," Lord added. "If you're not required to be some place, I'd avoid large crowds. That's exactly what everybody's been asking when we have an uptick, and we're practicing that."

Organizers said all spectators are asked to wear a mask and respect the social distance markings throughout facilities.

The games run Thursday, July 29, through Sunday, August 1.

The Games of Texas features a series of sporting events for athletes to compete in and continue onto national level competition. The Games feature thirteen various sports, including Baseball, Boxing, Beach Volleyball, Disc Golf, Flag Football, Golf, Pickleball, Soccer, Softball, Swimming, Tennis, Track & Field, and Water Polo.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.