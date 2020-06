TAFT, Texas — The City of Taft's Police Department is asking for the public help tonight in identifying a suspicious person.



The police posted earlier on Facebook about a person who was caught on a Ring camera, snooping around on the 600 block of Gregory Street.



They say once the suspect realized the camera caught him, he dropped a patio chair and ran off.



If you have any information regarding this person, please contact the Taft Police at 361-528-3512.