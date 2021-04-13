Time's up for Texans who need to renew vehicle registrations, driver’s licenses

The state granted a grace period for expired stickers and licenses during the pandemic, but it ends on Wednesday, April 14.

HOUSTON — If you haven’t renewed your vehicle registration or Texas driver’s license, you’re almost out of time.

Texans have until the end of the day Wednesday, April 14, to take care of them before the state's pandemic grace period ends.

If you go in person, be prepared for even longer lines than usual at county tax offices and the DMV. A KHOU11 viewer said she waited in line for more than two hours Tuesday at the Clay Road tax office.

There are options to avoid the crowds.

How to renew your registration

TxDMV offers three ways for Texans to update their vehicle registration:

Online : This is the quickest and least expensive way to renew. You can save $1 if you renew online. Online renewal is available up to nine months past your registration expiration date.

: This is the quickest and least expensive way to renew. You can save $1 if you renew online. Online renewal is available up to nine months past your registration expiration date. Mail : Return the bottom portion of your registration renewal form, payment vehicle inspection and proof of insurance to your county tax assessor-collector. Motorists choosing to renew by mail need to allow adequate time for mail delivery and processing.

: Return the bottom portion of your registration renewal form, payment vehicle inspection and proof of insurance to your county tax assessor-collector. Motorists choosing to renew by mail need to allow adequate time for mail delivery and processing. In Person: Visit the office of your county tax assessor-collector. In many counties, in-person renewal is also available at other locations, such as certain grocery stores. Contact your county tax office to check hours and locations. Harris County has over 200 locations. You’ll need to bring your signed vehicle inspection document and insurance card.

According to TxDMV, the expiing temporary waiver covers the following services:

Initial vehicle registration

Vehicle registration renewal

Vehicle titling

Renewal of permanent disabled parking placards

30-day temporary permits

How to renew your Texas driver’s license

The deadline to renew expired driver’s licenses or state IDs is also April 14.

That includes commercial DLs, commercial learner permits and election identification certificates.

The state encourages you to do it online but renewing in person is also an option.

Renew your driver’s license or ID card online

If you’re eligible, you may be able to avoid the lines by renewing your license or state ID online at texas.gov.

You can also renew by phone at 1-866-357-3639.

The requirements and cost for online and phone renewal are the same as in-person transactions.

Renew driver’s license in person

You must schedule an appointment with your local driver's license office to renew your license or identification card in person.

To schedule an appointment, visit the online appointment scheduler.

All offices offer a limited number of same-day appointments. These appointments are available on a first-come, first-served basis.

DPS said if you're unable to find an appointment at the office of your choice, check back for availability at that office or other nearby locations.

For more information on how to renew your license, click here.

How to get a temporary license

If your driver license has expired, and your scheduled appointment is on or after April 15, 2021, you may request a temporary license effective until your appointment date.

In order for your request to be processed, your request will need to be submitted here. When submitting your request, please complete all of the requested fields.