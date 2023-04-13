7 Texas colleges and universities receive hoax calls about active shooter Thursday morning

Colleges in Ft. Worth, Tyler, San Antonio, Corpus Christi, Plano, College Station and Waco reported hoax active shooter calls Thursday.

TEXAS, USA — At least seven colleges and universities in Texas were evacuated or put into shelter-in-place status Thursday morning after hoax calls about active shooters.

Texas A&M University in College Station

Del Mar College in Corpus Christi

Texas Wesleyan in Fort Worth

Collin College in Plano

Galen College of Nursing in San Antonio

Tyler Junior College in Tyler

Baylor University in Waco

Calls to Baylor University and Texas Wesleyan in Fort Worth also were reported. Texas A&M University in College Station reported a false call about a shooting on their campus as well.

In Corpus Christi, Del Mar College Heritage Campus issued a shelter-in-place warning for students and staff at 10:28 a.m. due to a call about an active shooter. Police cleared the campus and issued an "all-clear" at 10:47 a.m.

It is unclear if the hoax calls are connected.

"Just today, across the state of Texas, there have been at least seven calls like this that are hoax active shooting calls," Sgt. Washington Moscoso of San Antonio Police Department said.

The sergeant added that it cost the department considerable manpower and resources to respond to hoaxes.

"Some people get a kick out of it, some people think it is funny. We take these very seriously. As you can see, all the resources we spent here today, officers clearing the building. We disrupted the building behind us. You know, it's a school. All the students from that building had to be evacuated from that building in a safe and orderly manner to make sure this was a hoax call and not a real situation," Sgt. Moscoso said.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety also gave this statement when asked about the hoax calls:

The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is continuously monitoring events and their impact on public safety. While we do not discuss operational specifics, DPS will continue to work with local law enforcement and adjust operations as needed address any potential threats.

This is a developing story.